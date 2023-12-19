Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $104.06

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.06 and last traded at $103.83, with a volume of 1794455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.73.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 322.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 10,588.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.