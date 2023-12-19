DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Trading Up 7.2%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 258,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 788,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

DocGo Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $536.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.92.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DocGo had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $186.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocGo

In related news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,135.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,526 shares of company stock worth $79,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in DocGo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in DocGo by 145.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About DocGo

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

