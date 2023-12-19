easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.
easyJet Stock Up 3.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.