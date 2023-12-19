Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 29th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

