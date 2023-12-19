EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ENS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Price Performance

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.75. 231,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,625. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Stories

