Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Richard Sanborn Sells 2,100 Shares

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) Director Richard Sanborn sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. 73,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 59.8% during the second quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 102,046 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

