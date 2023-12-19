Ergo Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $114.80 million and approximately $423,774.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,422.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00166419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.00531404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00403490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00113999 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,107,418 coins and its circulating supply is 72,108,474 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.