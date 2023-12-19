Ethereum Trading Down 0.6% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $262.71 billion and $10.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,185.69 or 0.05146650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00094227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,886 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

