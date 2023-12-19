Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 12003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

