eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Trading 6% Higher

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.11 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 311,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,083,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 503.50 and a beta of 2.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). eXp World had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In other eXp World news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $609,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in eXp World by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

