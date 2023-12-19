Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.87

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $150.87 and last traded at $150.27, with a volume of 568188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.