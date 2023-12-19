Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $194.16 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $594.92 million and $194.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00024547 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005425 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,268,541 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

