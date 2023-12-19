Filecoin Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $184.99 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00012173 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,012,674 coins and its circulating supply is 482,823,648 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

