First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 91.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

