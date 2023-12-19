First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.
First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.4496 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (FCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX China index. The fund tracks the Defined China Index. The alpha-seeking index employs a quantitative methodology to select stocks based on both value and growth factors. FCA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.