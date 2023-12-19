First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.72 and last traded at $69.65. Approximately 19,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 239,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

