First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.12

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.12 and last traded at $117.07, with a volume of 22216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.41.
The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
