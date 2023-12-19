First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.12

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.12 and last traded at $117.07, with a volume of 22216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.41.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.67.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $104,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

