First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Trading Up 0.7%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.10. Approximately 12,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 67,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,982,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 220,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 38.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,412,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 392,356 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 398,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

