FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 81,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,092. FirstService has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $165.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $150.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,293,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the third quarter worth about $310,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 33,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in FirstService by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstService by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

