Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $134.77

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.77 and last traded at $134.18, with a volume of 3931712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.97. The firm has a market cap of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

