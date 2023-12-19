Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) CEO Purchases $200,109.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,892. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 143.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after purchasing an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after buying an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after buying an additional 252,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.