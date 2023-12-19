Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

NYSE FC traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. 76,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $552.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 103,060 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 439,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 77,628 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.