Fusionist (ACE) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $294.79 million and $354.91 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $13.42 or 0.00031629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 13.75274688 USD and is up 13.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,117,729,031.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

