G999 (G999) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $413.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005515 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

