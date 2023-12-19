Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

GLPG stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 104,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,921. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $48.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

