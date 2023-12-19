GMS (GMS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

GMS (NYSE: GMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2023 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2023 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2023 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/29/2023 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/10/2023 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

GMS stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.12. 315,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,768. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $953,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

