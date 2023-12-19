Golden Valley Mines (CVE:GZZ) Shares Down 2%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (CVE:GZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.26 and last traded at C$12.49. 11,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 16,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Golden Valley Mines Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$171.65 million and a P/E ratio of -520.42.

Golden Valley Mines Company Profile

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, cobalt, silver, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum-group elements. Its assets include 17 exploration properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

