Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) vs. SOS (NYSE:SOS) Financial Contrast

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SOS and Greenidge Generation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenidge Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenidge Generation has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 294.48%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than SOS.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

SOS has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.33, indicating that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SOS and Greenidge Generation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $260.03 million 4.66 -$229.45 million N/A N/A Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.42 -$271.07 million ($37.93) -0.13

SOS has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Greenidge Generation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Greenidge Generation -257.70% -246.82% -47.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Greenidge Generation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SOS beats Greenidge Generation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW nameplate natural gas power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Dresden, New York.

