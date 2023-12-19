GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Senior Officer Michael Sieffert Sells 2,500 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Sieffert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.37, for a total value of C$10,925.00.

Michael Sieffert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Michael Sieffert sold 3,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$14,735.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Michael Sieffert sold 1,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total value of C$4,070.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Michael Sieffert sold 1,300 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$5,525.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Michael Sieffert sold 3,500 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$14,175.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Michael Sieffert sold 1,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$4,000.00.

Shares of GPV traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a market cap of C$110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.97.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor ( CVE:GPV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.13). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of C$11.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

