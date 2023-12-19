Grin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Grin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00166470 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.92 or 0.00530969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00408098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00046579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00113267 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

