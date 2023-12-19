GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Stock Price Up 13.2%

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. Approximately 7,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
GT Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a market cap of C$501.42 million and a P/E ratio of -45.83.
About GT Gold
GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property, which covers an area of approximately 47,500.29 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GT Gold
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.