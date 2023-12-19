GXChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $22.56 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002258 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

