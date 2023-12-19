Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $128,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,184,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,352. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $39.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

