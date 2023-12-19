Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

MDT stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,389. The firm has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

