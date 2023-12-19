Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 241 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Target were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,634. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

