Head to Head Analysis: Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) and Oncology Pharma (OTCMKTS:ONPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Oncology Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -31.74% -187.16% -12.91% Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and Oncology Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $297.68 million 2.47 -$139.92 million ($1.27) -7.60 Oncology Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Oncology Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BigCommerce.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BigCommerce and Oncology Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 7 3 0 2.30 Oncology Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

BigCommerce presently has a consensus target price of $12.05, indicating a potential upside of 24.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Oncology Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Pharma has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Oncology Pharma

Oncology Pharma Inc., an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc. for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc. and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc. in June 2019. Oncology Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in San Francisco, California.

