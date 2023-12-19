Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $3.58 or 0.00008474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 0% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $130.86 million and $34,941.96 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.61524933 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $37,965.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

