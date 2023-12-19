Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.60. Approximately 484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.82.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

