Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Shares Up 10%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report) shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Trading Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22.
Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
