Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.62 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0408 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $74,145.30 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

