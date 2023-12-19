Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.1 %

HOVNP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,892 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Larry Sorsby sold 13,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $2,141,827.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,254 shares of company stock worth $7,135,165 over the last three months.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

