Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Free Report) were down 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Hunter Technology Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$340,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About Hunter Technology
Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.
