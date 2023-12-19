Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Trading 6.6% Higher

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.30.
Hydropothecary Company Profile
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.