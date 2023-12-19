Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.71

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.71 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 135315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HY. Roth Mkm began coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

