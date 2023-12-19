IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of IMG traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.18.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.2077355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.