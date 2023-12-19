IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) versus First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Critical Review

IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for IMPACT Silver and First Majestic Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPACT Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A First Majestic Silver 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 161.44%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than IMPACT Silver.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPACT Silver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.93 -$114.28 million ($0.58) -10.99

This table compares IMPACT Silver and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IMPACT Silver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMPACT Silver and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPACT Silver N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -27.72% -2.55% -1.73%

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats IMPACT Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico. The company also operates Guadalupe, Veta Negra, San Ramon, and Cuchara mines. IMPACT Silver Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

