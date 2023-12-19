Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases 32,895 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 32,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.01 per share, with a total value of C$1,250,338.95.

On Tuesday, November 14th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 125,962 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.82 per share, with a total value of C$4,763,882.84.

On Wednesday, October 25th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of First National Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$9,813,001.44.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.00. 28,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,832. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.51. First National Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$32.86 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

First National Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 33.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 4.1115926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 58.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

