Insider Buying: Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires 18 Shares of Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £147.60 ($186.67).

Andrew Livingston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Andrew Livingston purchased 21 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 705 ($8.92) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($187.24).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Shares of HWDN traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 819.80 ($10.37). 1,962,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,926. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,339.02, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 698.79. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 555.60 ($7.03) and a one year high of GBX 829 ($10.48).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWDN shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.00) to GBX 835 ($10.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 870 ($11.00) to GBX 835 ($10.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 806.25 ($10.20).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

