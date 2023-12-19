Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells 3,169 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,817.25).

Shares of NWG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 219.30 ($2.77). The stock had a trading volume of 36,375,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,577,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 227.87. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 320 ($4.05) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.57 ($4.03).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

