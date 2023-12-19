Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High at $621.13

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $621.13 and last traded at $619.15, with a volume of 272913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $618.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $173.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $543.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.