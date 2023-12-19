Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Trading Up 2.1%

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.54 and last traded at $65.54. 7,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.22.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $260.20 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 201,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

